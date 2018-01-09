Two suspects arrested in Kwadwesi for possession of stolen firearms

Two suspects have been arrested for possession of stolen firearms and ammunition as well as stolen and hijacked vehicles.

This follows after Kwazakele police on Tuesday morning just after 06:30 followed up on information about stolen firearms which lead them to Mti Street, Govan Mbeki area, in Kwadwesi.

On searching the house, three hunting rifles (.22 , .303 and 308) and more than 100 live rounds of ammunition of different fire arm calibres were uncovered and seized.

The firearms were recently stolen from Seven Fountains in a farm robbery on January 1.

Two male suspects aged 23 and 28 were arrested.

On further investigation, a red VW Golf was found partially dismantled in the yard, which was reported hijacked in December 2017. Various other vehicles spares and engines were found on the premises which belonged to different vehicles, and reported in at least two other theft of motor vehicle cases in Kwazakele between October and December 2017.

The two suspects will be appearing before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday to face charges of illegal possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition as well as possession of stolen vehicles and spares.