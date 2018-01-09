Stokvels told to be heedful of robberies

More than 20 stokvels have been robbed in the Motherwell cluster over the past month, with close to R1-million taken.

This was revealed yesterday when police issued a warning to stokvel owners to beef up security and cautioned users to be vigilant.

The savings clubs also needed to stop keeping large sums of money on site, police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said.

“Almost all the attacks happened in the Motherwell cluster,” he said.

“It appears that these robbers knew which homes kept large sums of money.

“In all the robberies, gunmen stormed the houses and shacks, knowing that they operated as stokvels.”

The Motherwell cluster of police stations include Motherwell, Kinkelbos, Swartkops, iKamvelihle, KwaDwesi, New Brighton, Kwazakhele and the Paterson region.

Beetge said some of the stokvel operations were inside church buildings.