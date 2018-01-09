Ramaphosa vows to deal with those stealing public money

This, as Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa said in Port Elizabeth that those who claimed the government had done nothing for its people should look at ATMs on the first day of every month to see the scores of people withdrawing grants they had not worked for.

Xasa was speaking at one of the meetings held by ANC national leaders across the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in the run-up to the party’s January 8 statement to be delivered by Ramaphosa in East London on Saturday.

Former ANC chairwoman Baleka Mbete was meant to address the meeting in Port Elizabeth but could not attend due to a death in the family.

Meanwhile, if you thought radical socioeconomic transformation and expropriation of land without compensation died with Dlamini-Zuma’s presidential dreams at Nasrec last month‚ think again.

Ramaphosa did not mince his words on the urgent implementation of those policies. “We are not mad when we speak about radical socioeconomic transformation – the black majority should be recognised for their role in the economy,” he said in KwaZulu-Natal earlier in the day.

“If they work in the mines and work the fields they are also entitled to share in the economy.”

Ramaphosa said it was prudent to implement the policy in practical ways so that it did not benefit a chosen few.

On land issues‚ he said expropriating land should not be smash-and-grab but more about restoration and redressing the imbalances of the past.

“Restoring land to the rightful and original owners – this should be done in a manner that maintains and secures food security and does not affect agricultural production.”

As the governing party celebrated 106 years of its existence with a cake-cutting ceremony at a packed East London City Hall last night, Ramaphosa preached unity in the party, saying it was not an option.

He had also called for unity in KwaZulu-Natal earlier, saying the province was far too important to the ANC to be left divided.

According to Ramaphosa, the revival of the ANC is in motion and he urged all members to rally behind the “top-class leadership armed with the best policies the country has ever seen”.