The death toll from South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak has almost doubled since just over a month ago from 36 to 61, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said yesterday.

He also said the number of cases of listeriosis confirmed by lab testing had risen from 557 to 727 in the same period.

Motsoaledi said in Pretoria that even though more cases had been confirmed by laboratories‚ the department was still a long way from tracing all patients or the source of the latest outbreak.

“Out of the total of 727 laboratory-confirmed cases we know about‚ we are only able to trace 134 actual patients – only 18%,” he said.

“Out of the 134 traced patients‚ 61 had died.”

Motsoaledi said the department had taken several measures to fight the outbreak‚ including declaring listeriosis a notifiable condition for the first time in history.

It was also conducting genome sequencing analysis on samples, as well as checking with potential source areas that hygiene guidelines were followed.

The minister said the genome sequencing analysis showed that 247 cases had arisen clinically, while 74 were from contaminated food.

Motsoaledi said 91% of the isolates were ST6-type isolates‚ representing monocytogenes‚ the strain present in the current outbreak.

He said this find supported the theory that a single source of food contamination may have caused the outbreak from one or more food products at a single food facility.

But he said such a food product or facility had not yet been definitively identified.