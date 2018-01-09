Dora fails EFF health check

MP vows action after ‘corruption’ discovered during oversight visit

As Eastern Cape EFF interim provincial leaders, MPs, MPLs and councillors embarked on oversight visits to healthcare facilities in the province yesterday, MP Thembinkosi Rawula alleged that a lot of corruption had been discovered at Port Elizabeth’s Dora Nginza Hospital.

Rawula, with the six EFF councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay and party members, carried out the oversight visit to departments at the hospital, including the pharmacy, the human resources department and different wards, including the maternity ward and Casualty.

Prior to the check-up, the members waited more than an hour before finally meeting Dora Nginza chief executive Patrick Sebolane.

Rawula said among the issues they discovered was the overflow of patients and a nurse treating about 30 patients by herself.

“There is also an inconsistent ratio of doctors – some treating 10 and others treating 30 patients – and management could not provide an answer to this,” he said.

The MP said critical equipment, like oxygen tanks, was broken and there were staff shortages across the departments.

He said nurses complained about working almost double shifts without compensation, which affected the treatment patients received.

Some patients sitting at the dispensary complained that only one clerk was working and they had been waiting for more than three hours to receive medication.

Johannes Viljoen, 62, from Bluewater Bay, said he woke up at 4am to be first in line to receive his chronic medication.

“It’s now 1pm. I’ve been sitting here since 9am after seeing the doctor. It’s not fair that I woke up that early only to come and sit here like a visitor,” he said.