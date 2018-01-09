Cuckoo nestling rules these wagtails’ roost

A Sherwood youngster is throwing his weight around – but his foster parents keep egging him on.

In fact, the fledgling red-chested cuckoo has not yet been sexed, but its combative behaviour seems to indicate plenty of testosterone.

Stafford Street resident Cornel Volschenk said the drama in his garden started tranquilly about two months go, when a pair of wagtails laid eggs in a nest they had made in a small palm.

“Two baby wagtails hatched, grew up and flew away,” he said.

“I had thought all the eggs were finished but then about two weeks ago my wife Belinda saw a big black bird in the nest.

“It seemed very healthy and strong and much bigger than the wagtails.