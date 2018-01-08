Worst initiation season in years, Ngam says
Twenty-three initiates were assaulted and tortured in Buffalo City during the summer initiation season.
And a further 17 initiates died in the Eastern Cape, the majority being from the OR Tambo district.
Most of the initiates treated for negligence, assault and torture were from Ginsberg and Dimbaza, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders said.
ECHTL’s chief Stanley Makinana said eight initiates had been treated at Frere Hospital in East London, while King William’s Town’s Grey Hospital treated two newly graduated men who had to be rushed to the facility after experiencing problems at home.
Two initiates were admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.
Makinana also said that the circumcision committee in Buffalo City Metro had suspended a traditional nurse after cases of negligent and reckless operation were reported against him.
Makinana said the nurse had been using unorthodox methods to treat initiates, exposing them to complications.
Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs provincial spokesman Mamkeli Ngam said the summer initiation season was one of the worst in recent years.
“It has come with unprecedented cases like the killing of a woman at an initiation school and initiates renting out their hut for alcohol,” he said.
“We really need to go back to the drawing board and have all hands on deck.”
Ngam said the Centane initiate, Asiphe Macini, 18, who had his hand amputated following alleged torture at an initiation school on December 13, was one of the worst moments.
Macini was rushed to the Frere Hospital with gangrene after allegedly being assaulted with sticks by traditional nurses.
A medical assessment showed that blood supply to Macini’s hand was blocked as a result of his injuries.
Meanwhile, Nolulamo Lulu Faku, who was allegedly killed by initiates after finding her near their initiation hut on December 24, has been buried.
Three initiates have been charged with murder and two underage initiates were released into the custody of their parents.