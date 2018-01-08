Worst initiation season in years, Ngam says

Twenty-three initiates were assaulted and tortured in Buffalo City during the summer initiation season.

And a further 17 initiates died in the Eastern Cape, the majority being from the OR Tambo district.

Most of the initiates treated for negligence, assault and torture were from Ginsberg and Dimbaza, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders said.

ECHTL’s chief Stanley Makinana said eight initiates had been treated at Frere Hospital in East London, while King William’s Town’s Grey Hospital treated two newly graduated men who had to be rushed to the facility after experiencing problems at home.

Two initiates were admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.

Makinana also said that the circumcision committee in Buffalo City Metro had suspended a traditional nurse after cases of negligent and reckless operation were reported against him.

Makinana said the nurse had been using unorthodox methods to treat initiates, exposing them to complications.