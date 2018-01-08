Two die in spate of Gelvandale crime
Gelvandale detectives are appealing for information following a spate of crimes, including two murders, at the weekend.
In the first incident, a 40-year-old man died after a scuffle with a security official in Chase Street yesterday morning.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man approached the security official while he was on his way to work at about 6.15am.
“The suspect pulled out a gun, threatened the man and assaulted him with the firearm,” Naidu said.
She said there was a physical tussle between the two.
The security official overpowered the other man, who fell to the ground and died.
The dead man had red hair and a number of tattoos on an arm and other parts of his body.
It was later established that the “firearm” was, in fact, a gas pistol.
An hour later the body of Ashton Saterdag was discovered in a lane in Bramlin Markman.
Naidu said Saterdag had been repeatedly bashed over the head with a large stone which was found near the crime scene.
She appealed to residents with any information related to the Bramlin Markman murder and the man who died in the attempted robbery to contact Warrant Officer Neil Hendricks on (041) 401-7003.