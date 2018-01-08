Two die in spate of Gelvandale crime

Gelvandale detectives are appealing for information following a spate of crimes, including two murders, at the weekend.

In the first incident, a 40-year-old man died after a scuffle with a security official in Chase Street yesterday morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man approached the security official while he was on his way to work at about 6.15am.

“The suspect pulled out a gun, threatened the man and assaulted him with the firearm,” Naidu said.

She said there was a physical tussle between the two.