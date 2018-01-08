Several people arrested on drug charges

Police swooped on several drug dens and made a number of arrests on drug-related charges in Uitenhage and Joubertina at the weekend.

At 9am on Saturday, a 55-yearold man was arrested in Hillwacht Road, Kabah, Uitenhage.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said police searched the premises and found 10 dagga plants, wrapped dagga and more than R1 000 in cash.

The man was detained and charged with dealing in dagga.

Later in the day, at about 1.45pm, a second man, 53, was arrested in Grompou Road, Rosedale, on a charge of dealing in mandrax after he was allegedly found in possession of 40 mandrax tablets and dagga worth more than R3 000.

Also on Saturday, Humansdorp police arrested a 58-year-old woman on charges of illegal possession of drugs.

Swart said police had been tipped off about a vehicle which, after being spotted in town, was pulled over and searched.

Among the drugs confiscated were 25 mandrax tablets valued at R800, 7g of tik valued at R900 and some dagga.