Several people arrested on drug charges
Police swooped on several drug dens and made a number of arrests on drug-related charges in Uitenhage and Joubertina at the weekend.
At 9am on Saturday, a 55-yearold man was arrested in Hillwacht Road, Kabah, Uitenhage.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said police searched the premises and found 10 dagga plants, wrapped dagga and more than R1 000 in cash.
The man was detained and charged with dealing in dagga.
Later in the day, at about 1.45pm, a second man, 53, was arrested in Grompou Road, Rosedale, on a charge of dealing in mandrax after he was allegedly found in possession of 40 mandrax tablets and dagga worth more than R3 000.
Also on Saturday, Humansdorp police arrested a 58-year-old woman on charges of illegal possession of drugs.
Swart said police had been tipped off about a vehicle which, after being spotted in town, was pulled over and searched.
Among the drugs confiscated were 25 mandrax tablets valued at R800, 7g of tik valued at R900 and some dagga.
Friday was also a busy day for police in the area as police effected more drug-related arrests.
A 48-year-old man was arrested, also in Hillwacht Road, after he was allegedly found in possession of three bags of dagga, dagga trees, dagga bankies and cash with an estimated value of R4 000.
Swart said the man was detained on a charge of dealing in dagga.
Later on Friday evening, a residence in Mooimeisie Street, Rosedale, was searched and police discovered a cache of dagga and mandrax with an estimated value of more than R3 000.
Swart said no arrests had been made in this incident yet.
Also on Friday evening, Joubertina SAPS arrested a 35year-old man in Omega Street, Ravinia after a tip-off.
Swart said the man was found with mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R1 500.
She said 10 more arrests had been made at stations in the cluster for the illegal possession of smaller quantities of drugs.