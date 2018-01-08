Police find body of Addo girl in canal
An inquest has been opened after the body of a seven-year-old girl from Addo was found on Friday, presumed drowned, after she had gone missing in a canal the day before.
Masonwabe Maxhego is believed to have disappeared in an irrigation canal on a farm in Valencia, Addo.
The search for her continued on Friday, with search-and-rescue and police divers joining forces.
Warrant Officer Baksteen Gerber and his police dog, Misty, searched the water downstream.
The girl’s body was recovered about 5km from where she was believed to have gone missing.