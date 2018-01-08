Mystery of three men and a pink buoy solved

Community service is on the cards for three young men who nicked a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) pink luminous rescue buoy from a Jeffreys Bay beach nearly two weeks ago.

In addition, according to NSRI national spokesman Craig Lambinon, the men – who had simultaneously removed the buoy’s mounting pole and backing board mount which carried important rescue-related information – have been part of the effort to reinstall it.

This has emerged after the men and the buoy – which is part of an extensive campaign to place the buoys for both public and emergency worker use at beaches around the country – were finally tracked down late last week.

The early morning theft at The Point beach had been captured on CCTV cameras and the footage, which included the culprits driving away in an Eastern Cape registered vehicle, was then distributed to media houses as part of an effort to trace the rescue equipment.