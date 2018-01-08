Men arrested in midnight swoop
Three men believed to have been involved in a house robbery last week were arrested by Bethelsdorp police in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Acting on a tip-off, members of the Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit swooped on a house in Kayamnandi shortly after midnight, where the men – aged 18, 19 and 42 – were arrested.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspects had entered the victim’s home at around 9.45pm and forced him at gunpoint to open the door of the main house.
“A television set and two cellphones were taken,” she said.
Police were also investigating possible links to other cases of house robbery in the area.