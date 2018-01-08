Listeriosis outbreak worst ever, experts say
New infections bring number of confirmed cases in SA to 717
A further 167 people have contracted deadly listeriosis in the past month‚ bringing the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa to 717. It is the worst documented listeriosis outbreak in global history, according to food scientists.
In its latest listeriosis update of January 3‚ the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) – which has been tracking the listeriosis outbreak for a year – said 61 deaths had been reported.
New cases of listeriosis continue to be diagnosed in the Eastern Cape, with the latest a four-month-old girl from Libode last month
Earlier last month, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality confirmed two cases of the foodborne disease in the metro, but the public health directorate described the situation as stable.
Listeriosis is caused by the bacteria listeria monocytogenes and is found in soil, water, raw milk and other dairy products, and can only be destroyed by cooking.
The symptoms include nausea, diarrhoea and infections of the blood and brain.
Listeriosis has a relatively high mortality rate – 20-25% – compared with illnesses caused by most other foodborne pathogens.
Neonates – babies younger than 28 days old – remain the most affected by listeriosis.
Also at great risk of contracting it are pregnant women – 20 times more at risk than other healthy adults – along with those over 65 and people who have weakened immune systems‚ due to HIV-Aids‚ diabetes‚ cancer or organ transplants.
The outbreak is across all nine provinces in South Africa.
Clinical tests have revealed that the listeria originates from a single source – “most likely a food product on the market or a series of food products produced in the same manufacturing environment”, South African food safety expert Dr Lucia Anelich said.
“I concur with my colleagues . . . in Europe‚ Australia‚ Canada and the US‚ that this is the worst documented listeriosis outbreak in global history‚” she said.
The City of Tshwane’s environmental health practitioners recently traced the source of a Tshwane man’s listeriosis to chicken supplied to a store by a certain abattoir.
Samples they took from the abattoir tested positive for listeria monocytogenes and the abattoir was closed pending further investigations.
“Although listeria monocytogenes has been found in a specific abattoir‚ precise confirmation of the strain is still required‚” Anelich said.
“Much work needs to be done to match the outbreak strain with food products originating from the same manufacturing environment‚ including clear evidence that the apparently contaminated food was ingested by the majority of people across nine provinces.
“As things stand‚ the source of this outbreak is still not known.”
The significance of isolating listeria monocytogenes from raw poultry‚ which was cooked before consumption thus killing the bacterium‚ was questionable‚ Anelich said.
“Avoiding cross-contamination from raw to cooked foods is of immense value in preventing foodborne disease in general in the home‚ restaurant environments and the manufacturing sector and is thus just as applicable to listeriosis.”
The food that has caused outbreaks is typically contaminated from the environment during manufacturing‚ processing or packing.
The food most often implicated in foodborne outbreaks globally includes deli meats and hot dogs, refrigerated patés or meat spreads, unpasteurised milk and dairy products, soft cheese made with unpasteurised milk‚ smoked seafood‚ raw sprouts and prepackaged salads.