New infections bring number of confirmed cases in SA to 717

A further 167 people have contracted deadly listeriosis in the past month‚ bringing the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa to 717. It is the worst documented listeriosis outbreak in global history, according to food scientists.

In its latest listeriosis update of January 3‚ the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) – which has been tracking the listeriosis outbreak for a year – said 61 deaths had been reported.

New cases of listeriosis continue to be diagnosed in the Eastern Cape, with the latest a four-month-old girl from Libode last month

Earlier last month, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality confirmed two cases of the foodborne disease in the metro, but the public health directorate described the situation as stable.

Listeriosis is caused by the bacteria listeria monocytogenes and is found in soil, water, raw milk and other dairy products, and can only be destroyed by cooking.

The symptoms include nausea, diarrhoea and infections of the blood and brain.

Listeriosis has a relatively high mortality rate – 20-25% – compared with illnesses caused by most other foodborne pathogens.

Neonates – babies younger than 28 days old – remain the most affected by listeriosis.

Also at great risk of contracting it are pregnant women – 20 times more at risk than other healthy adults – along with those over 65 and people who have weakened immune systems‚ due to HIV-Aids‚ diabetes‚ cancer or organ transplants.

The outbreak is across all nine provinces in South Africa.