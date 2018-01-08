KwaNobuhle pupil excels with six distinctions

Parents’ support the key

There were tears in the eyes of Uitenhage petrol attendant Sandile Rengqe and his unemployed wife, Nolubabalo, when their son Kamvalethu was named top pupil at a historically disadvantaged school in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Kamvalethu Rengqe, 18, collected his award at the annual Top Matric gala event at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday, rewarding his parents’ sacrifices by excelling against the odds.

The KwaNobuhle youngster, who went to Solomon Mahlangu High School, obtained six distinctions and said he would be studying computer sciences at the University of Cape Town this year.

He could not contain his excitement as his tearful mother embraced him, thanking him for his dedication and sacrifice, particularly as his award comes with an R80 000 scholarship and a new laptop, which the family would never have been able to afford, as well as a trophy.

Kamvalethu said if it had it not been for his parents’ continued support and sacrifice, he would not have been able to achieve his academic success.

“I am very happy. It is an unbelievable feeling that I get to represent and be an example of my school’s brand,” he said after collecting his prize.

“I had sacrificed a lot of my free time to make this happen.

“I used to love watching TV, but at the beginning of this year I decided to stop watching TV to focus on my school work.

“I reduced my daily sleeping time to six hours to allow time to study in the morning.

“But now that I am here, it was definitely worth it – now I am able to help my parents, who have sacrificed so much for me, by taking away the burden of having to pay for my first year of university.”