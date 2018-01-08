KwaNobuhle pupil excels with six distinctions
Parents’ support the key
There were tears in the eyes of Uitenhage petrol attendant Sandile Rengqe and his unemployed wife, Nolubabalo, when their son Kamvalethu was named top pupil at a historically disadvantaged school in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Kamvalethu Rengqe, 18, collected his award at the annual Top Matric gala event at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday, rewarding his parents’ sacrifices by excelling against the odds.
The KwaNobuhle youngster, who went to Solomon Mahlangu High School, obtained six distinctions and said he would be studying computer sciences at the University of Cape Town this year.
He could not contain his excitement as his tearful mother embraced him, thanking him for his dedication and sacrifice, particularly as his award comes with an R80 000 scholarship and a new laptop, which the family would never have been able to afford, as well as a trophy.
Kamvalethu said if it had it not been for his parents’ continued support and sacrifice, he would not have been able to achieve his academic success.
“I am very happy. It is an unbelievable feeling that I get to represent and be an example of my school’s brand,” he said after collecting his prize.
“I had sacrificed a lot of my free time to make this happen.
“I used to love watching TV, but at the beginning of this year I decided to stop watching TV to focus on my school work.
“I reduced my daily sleeping time to six hours to allow time to study in the morning.
“But now that I am here, it was definitely worth it – now I am able to help my parents, who have sacrificed so much for me, by taking away the burden of having to pay for my first year of university.”
Nolubabalo, who has worked odd jobs ranging from fruit vendor to cleaner, said words could not express her joy for her son.
“I feel amazing, we didn’t expect this, but he is an extremely hard worker,” she said.
“There would be times when he wouldn’t leave his room for hours – not even to use the toilet or eat. He would just study.
“He knows our situation. I am not working but we tried hard and sacrificed what we had to give him an education – and now look at what he has achieved.
“His school has been a great contributor to his success.”
Solomon Mahlangu High School principal Mncedi Mtengwana said: “He [Kamvalethu] shows us that you can overcome poverty.
“He is an inspiration to the community of KwaNobuhle.
“He has proven that regardless of where you come from you can, and should, hold yourself to a higher standard.
“His victory will not only inspire the pupils but also the staff, who work very hard as a unit to ensure they provide the best quality education possible.
“And this award proves that to them and encourages them to keep pushing harder.”
Since moving to a new building in mid-2014, the school has increased its matric pass rate annually, from 76.4% in 2015 to 81.3% in 2016 and 84.9% in 2017.