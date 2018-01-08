Exciting plan for revival of metro

Top-level team ‘gets real’ on development proposals

There is a new plan to inject life into Nelson Mandela Bay’s inner city, in particular the lower Baakens Valley and initiatives like a zipline, abseiling, rock-climbing and walking trails.

One of the team members working on the action plan has confirmed that a meeting last year triggered new hope for sustainable development here.

Details of the July meeting are revealed in a paper due to be presented at the South African Local Government Association (Salga) research conference in Cape Town in March.

The paper describes how representatives from various metro sectors and the World Bank resolved to “Get Real on the Baakens” and overcome longstanding blockages to progress.

The multi-tiered action plan includes activating the Apple Express, upgrading inner city buildings and installing a zipline across the valley from Fort Frederick.

Other goals include developing rock-climbing and abseiling initiatives in the valley, creating walking trails to join the different tourism attractions, and improving links with the Route 67 art display celebrating Nelson Mandela.

Drawing in other nodes, the plan also calls for the rejuvenation of Bayworld and to build a vibrant Humerail centred on existing retail activity as well as community interests showcased in the South End Museum.

Resuscitating Happy Valley and Telkom Park (formerly the Boet Erasmus Stadium), cleaning up litter, reconfiguring problem sewerage and stormwater conduits and smoothing access to the waterfront – due to launch construction next year – are part of the plan.

The Salga paper was written by businessman Ashraf Adam, the metro’s strategic projects director Amelia Buchner, veteran social housing activist Clive Felix, safety, health and environment specialist in the construction field Tembalani Mabongo, the metro’s strategic monitoring director Dawn McCarthy and Coega Development Corporation spatial planning manager Graham Taylor.

Last week, Taylor said the meeting which sparked the progress had flowed from an opportunity facilitated by the national Treasury for South Africa’s cities to get involved in the World Bank’s Competitive Cities Programme.

The Bay was one of the first metros to put up its hand and a World Bank team of five visited the city.

The subsequent meeting involved “an eclectic bunch of people, from completely different sectors of society, sharing only one common view – a commitment and passion for Nelson Mandela Bay”, Taylor said.

“We quickly realised it was not, at that stage, about the World Bank hauling out the loan book but rather about it helping us establish a process of developing partnerships for growth and collaboration.”

Economic development and problem-solving experts from the University of Pretoria and international consultancies Reos Partners and Kaiser EDP also added value, he said.

“One of the lessons was that competitive cities do not overhaul their economies – they tend to simply get better at what they already do.

“They align budgets, solve problems through implementation, mobilise people to provide quality outcomes, and include both the private and public sectors.”

Armed with new insights, the group did a walkabout to get firsthand understanding of some of the challenges and opportunities.

They repeated the exercise in August with another key player, municipal manager Johann Mettler, and later with the entire Nelson Mandela Bay metro executive committee.

Taylor said he had thought they had made a serious mistake as the burly and enthusiastic municipal manager ventured out onto the tottering trestle bridge below the Baakens Street mosque while they were discussing the Apple Express.

“But, thank goodness, the bridge didn’t collapse and after that walk he and [mayoral committee member for economic development and tourism] Andrew Whitfield gave the challenge to [municipal economic development and tourism executive director] Anele Qaba to get the Apple Express running by the end of the year.”

Together with support from Transnet and hard work from Apple Express volunteers, the goal was achieved and the whistle of the 114year-old steam train – lying idle for seven years and now initially operating on a 10km route – ushered in the festive season.