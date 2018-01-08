Ex-Miss SA shows off PE designer’s stunning creation at Cape races

Flying the fashion flag high for Port Elizabeth designers in an elegant indigo ensemble fit for a Queen’s Plate, former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell-Roberts wowed the paparazzi at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town at the weekend.

Accompanied by her husband Clive Roberts, Nell-Roberts stunned in her Jason Kieck two-piece outfit intricately flecked with white lace and completed with a matching clutch bag and fascinator headwear – once again proving that Nelson Mandela Bay designers can match and beat the best.

The blue and white-themed occasion was Saturday’s running of the 157th L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and the guests for the event, built around the R1.5-million purse main race, were A-listers ranging from rugby and radio personalities to actresses and rap stars.

“The ensemble was created for both Cindy and the occasion, which carried a blue, white or blue-and-white theme,” Kieck said yesterday. “It was very well received.” He said Nell-Roberts’s husband’s pale blue suit had provided just the right contrast.