Ex-Miss SA shows off PE designer’s stunning creation at Cape races
Flying the fashion flag high for Port Elizabeth designers in an elegant indigo ensemble fit for a Queen’s Plate, former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell-Roberts wowed the paparazzi at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town at the weekend.
Accompanied by her husband Clive Roberts, Nell-Roberts stunned in her Jason Kieck two-piece outfit intricately flecked with white lace and completed with a matching clutch bag and fascinator headwear – once again proving that Nelson Mandela Bay designers can match and beat the best.
The blue and white-themed occasion was Saturday’s running of the 157th L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and the guests for the event, built around the R1.5-million purse main race, were A-listers ranging from rugby and radio personalities to actresses and rap stars.
“The ensemble was created for both Cindy and the occasion, which carried a blue, white or blue-and-white theme,” Kieck said yesterday. “It was very well received.” He said Nell-Roberts’s husband’s pale blue suit had provided just the right contrast.
Kieck, who boasts an international clientele and has dressed two Miss Worlds and 10 Miss South Africas from his Port Elizabeth studio, said he and Nell-Roberts had met last year to discuss the outfit.
“Having dressed Cindy before, it was a matter of creating the piece after the consultation and then sending it to Cape Town for her.
“She loved the outfit and posted an image of it on social media.”
He said the design centred on the detail, which started at the bottom of the skirt and snaked upwards.
The Glendinningvale-based designer hosts annual couture shows, with the most recent being the Hope of Africa fundraiser in November.