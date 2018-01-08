EFF to ‘assist’ with varsity registrations

The EFF has reiterated that it wants every potential student to be registered as party members visit universities and colleges across the Eastern Cape this week, regardless of whether or not the institutions have space.

Eastern Cape EFF convener Yazini Tetyana said on Saturday that they would, over the next two days, visit state hospitals across the province to address the shortage of healthcare in rural areas.

This would be followed by EFF members going to the province’s four universities and several TVET colleges to assist with registration.

“All tertiary institutions should be open for walk-ins and fighters are to make sure that no one is left behind. Free education in our time,” Tetyana said.

This is contrary to the call made by Universities South Africa (USA) that institutions would not allow walk-in registrations for the new academic year.

Rhodes University spokeswoman Veliswa Mhlope said while they discouraged walk-ins, they were committed to helping students who had done well to access higher education.

“Those who meet our admission criteria in degree programmes in which we may still have spaces will not be turned away,” she said.

USA’s call followed the announcement by President Jacob Zuma that tertiary education would be free to pupils from households with an income of less than R350 000 a year.