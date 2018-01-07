Uitenhage man, 32, found dead in street
Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a Uitenhage man was found lying in the street on Thursday night.
Marius Stuurman, 32, was found lying in Lovebird Avenue, Mountain View, at about 11pm.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said residents in the area had found the man and alerted the police.
“The victim was found with a stab wound to his chest.
“According to his relatives, the victim left his residence in Tiryville earlier the same morning and did not return,” she said.
Swart said while the motive remained unknown, a preliminary investigation had revealed that nothing had been stolen from Stuurman.
Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant JP Smidt on 071-475 2230.