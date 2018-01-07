Therapy dog pays last respects
It was time Friday for a daughter to say her final goodbye to her mother – and she did so with a helper whose visit to her mom had come to mean so much in her final days.
It was the first opportunity Elocia Scott had to scatter the ashes of her mother, Marie, in a place she had loved – Jeffreys Bay – and she made sure a German shepherd named Fabio was there to help her with her farewell.
For the four months from the time she was diagnosed with terminal cancer to her death in October 2015, Marie, 73, could not stop talking to her family about Fabio – a therapy dog who became a source of light and love for her in the final stages of her disease.
Fabio’s handler Monique Maritz – who was also in Jeffreys Bay – says people often underestimate the value of therapy dogs for both the patients and the family.
Elocia, who lives in Fochville, was not in Port Elizabeth at the time of Fabio’s visit to her mother, but she said: “I wanted to meet him and thank him for what he did for my mom. She could not stop talking about him.”
Scott was one of the first patients visited by Fabio in August 2015 when he started working as a therapy dog at the Life St George’s Hospital.
“A day or so before his visit, my mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She initially had lung cancer but it had spread to her back. She was already gravely ill that day. She didn’t have very long to live.
“What she told us about that day was that Fabio didn’t want to leave her. They had to use biltong to get him down off the bed. It was a very sad time for her. She was always so healthy.
“Fabio really provided some light for her that day,” she said.
“My mom loved animals. She always lived in a flat and never kept any but she was very fond of them. When she moved to Jeffreys Bay after 25 years in Johannesburg, she would go for walks on the beach two or three times a day and always said she loved watching people play with their dogs.
“She loved the ocean. When I was a child we used to come here with the caravan for holiday.”
Elocia and Marie’s friends who joined the ceremony yesterday all wore red as this was her favourite colour. Elocia said: “I think he [Fabio] knew that she was terminally ill.
“There was something about Fabio’s visit that touched me very deeply.
“I desperately wanted to meet him to say thank you for what he did for my mom. It was a moment that we all treasured because he made her forget about the cancer.”
Maritz, who started the therapy dog project at the Life St George’s Hospital, said Scott had been one of the first people Fabio visited as a therapy dog.
“When we do therapy work at the hospitals, we often don’t have contact with patients again. I think we often underestimate the therapeutic value of the dogs for both the patients and the family.
“I remember our visit with Marie well. Her whole face just lit up when she saw Fabio. It was really special to see. We can see when someone is terminally ill because of the way the dogs interact with them.
“It is very different from the way they will interact with people who are just in for a routine test or surgery. The dogs are never wrong.”