Therapy dog pays last respects

It was time Friday for a daughter to say her final goodbye to her mother – and she did so with a helper whose visit to her mom had come to mean so much in her final days.

It was the first opportunity Elocia Scott had to scatter the ashes of her mother, Marie, in a place she had loved – Jeffreys Bay – and she made sure a German shepherd named Fabio was there to help her with her farewell.

For the four months from the time she was diagnosed with terminal cancer to her death in October 2015, Marie, 73, could not stop talking to her family about Fabio – a therapy dog who became a source of light and love for her in the final stages of her disease.

Fabio’s handler Monique Maritz – who was also in Jeffreys Bay – says people often underestimate the value of therapy dogs for both the patients and the family.

Elocia, who lives in Fochville, was not in Port Elizabeth at the time of Fabio’s visit to her mother, but she said: “I wanted to meet him and thank him for what he did for my mom. She could not stop talking about him.”

Scott was one of the first patients visited by Fabio in August 2015 when he started working as a therapy dog at the Life St George’s Hospital.

“A day or so before his visit, my mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She initially had lung cancer but it had spread to her back. She was already gravely ill that day. She didn’t have very long to live.

“What she told us about that day was that Fabio didn’t want to leave her. They had to use biltong to get him down off the bed. It was a very sad time for her. She was always so healthy.

“Fabio really provided some light for her that day,” she said.