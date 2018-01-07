Police raids net five stolen firearms

Police recovered five stolen firearms and seized two toy guns in separate incidents in Port Elizabeth Friday morning.

By midday, eight people had been arrested, among them a 17-year-old and a 15-year- old.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the first firearm had been recovered during a raid at a home in Motherwell, after a tip-off.

“A 22-year-old was arrested at Love and Peace Shop for the illegal possession of a firearm shortly after midnight. Police also seized two toy guns.”

By 7am, police had raided two other houses in Motherwell, where more firearms had been found.

“In the first raid at a house in Ngxaza Street, police recovered a suspected stolen television set and three cellphones.