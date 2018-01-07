Police raids net five stolen firearms
Police recovered five stolen firearms and seized two toy guns in separate incidents in Port Elizabeth Friday morning.
By midday, eight people had been arrested, among them a 17-year-old and a 15-year- old.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the first firearm had been recovered during a raid at a home in Motherwell, after a tip-off.
“A 22-year-old was arrested at Love and Peace Shop for the illegal possession of a firearm shortly after midnight. Police also seized two toy guns.”
By 7am, police had raided two other houses in Motherwell, where more firearms had been found.
“In the first raid at a house in Ngxaza Street, police recovered a suspected stolen television set and three cellphones.
“During a search of the house, an unlicensed firearm was also found. Two men aged 26 and 33, as well as two females aged 21 and 15, were also arrested.”
The second raid took place at 7.40am at a house in Ntsanyana Street, where a 23-year-old was arrested after a stolen firearm was found.
Another raid took place in Jack Street, Missionvale, where a 17-year-old was arrested after a shotgun was found. The shotgun had been stolen during a farm attack at Seven Fountains, outside Grahamstown, on Tuesday.
Spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shotgun had been found in the engine compartment of a Toyota Conquest.
“We are following up on information and hoping that the other culprits will also soon be arrested.”
At midday, a 37-year-old was arrested in Bethelsdorp. “A standard stop-and-search was being done by members when they found a gun on the person they were searching,” she said.
The firearms would be sent to the ballistic unit to establish if they could be linked to crimes, and the eight people would appear in court on Monday.