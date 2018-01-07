Hostage drama in Mossel Bay farm

A near 10 hour hostage situation on a farm outside Mossel Bay was resolved on Sunday night after a man had held his parents and brother hostage.

Police spokesman Captain Malcolm Pojie said members of the police task force managed to overpower the 39-year-old suspect at around 6.30pm.

The man, who will remain in custody until he appears in court soon, was held on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Pojie said more charges could be added later.

Earlier, Pojie said the three family members were taken to a safe place immediately after they were released.

At about 6pm on Sunday night, police were still trying to talk to the man on the farm in Brandwag, situated between Hartenbos and Klein Brak.

Police were informed about the hostage situation at about 9am and responded immediately.

Pojie said the man, who was armed with high-calibre weapons, had fired a volley of shots at police and emergency services vehicles at the scene and a case of attempted murder had been opened as a result.

Asked what weapons the man was using, Pojie said: “What we do know is that he has access to various calibre weapons.”

The reasons for the hostage were still unknown.