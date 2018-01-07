The clean-up operation at the site of Thursday’s horror train smash near Kroonstad in the Free State which claimed the lives of 19 people has been completed‚ rail agency Prasa said on Saturday evening.

It said that a single line would be operational from 6am on Sunday‚ meaning that both passenger and freight trains would be able to operate on the line.

“The long distance train scheduled to depart from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg on Sunday the 7th will be able to travel safely‚” it added.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has instructed Prasa to set up a national walk-in and call centre at Umjantshi House in Braamfontein next to Park Station. The walk-in centre will be ready to attend to any affected passengers and family members on Monday from 8am while the call the call centre is already operational on (011) 013 – 0067‚ according to Prasa.

“Affected passengers and their families are welcome to visit the walk-in centre or call the call centre. Both the walk-in and call centres will be operational 24 hours a day‚” the rail agency said.

The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) will release its preliminary findings into the accident on Monday. The train was en route from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when it collided with a truck at a level crossing.

According to Prasa‚ of the 164 injured passengers that were hospitalised‚ only two still remain in hospital.