Pupils have to account for books before getting results

There were tears of sadness and joy at Ithembelihle Comprehensive School in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, yesterday as many matriculants had to wait for hours before the school released their statements of results.

School leavers said the principal refused to release their statements if they had missing or unreturned textbooks, highlighting the plight of many schools facing a shortage of learning material.

Some matriculants said they had handed in their books at the end of Grade 12, but there were no records to confirm this.

Ithembelihle principal Pumla Mavikela said she was not withholding the statements of results and merely wanted evidence of where the missing books were ahead of the new school year.

If matriculants had given in their books, they were asked to find them on the shelves in a storeroom while Ithembelihle staff marked off those returned and those still outstanding.

Matriculant Sesethu Bokwe, 19, said she had arrived early, but had to pay in R150 to replace a missing book before she was given her statement.

“I was here before 8, but only the caretaker was here,” she said at the school yesterday.

She shed tears of frustration after being asked to pay in before being given her results.