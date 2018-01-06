Pupils have to account for books before getting results
There were tears of sadness and joy at Ithembelihle Comprehensive School in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, yesterday as many matriculants had to wait for hours before the school released their statements of results.
School leavers said the principal refused to release their statements if they had missing or unreturned textbooks, highlighting the plight of many schools facing a shortage of learning material.
Some matriculants said they had handed in their books at the end of Grade 12, but there were no records to confirm this.
Ithembelihle principal Pumla Mavikela said she was not withholding the statements of results and merely wanted evidence of where the missing books were ahead of the new school year.
If matriculants had given in their books, they were asked to find them on the shelves in a storeroom while Ithembelihle staff marked off those returned and those still outstanding.
Matriculant Sesethu Bokwe, 19, said she had arrived early, but had to pay in R150 to replace a missing book before she was given her statement.
“I was here before 8, but only the caretaker was here,” she said at the school yesterday.
She shed tears of frustration after being asked to pay in before being given her results.
“I lost one book. I lent it to a classmate and I never saw it again so I had to pay for it.
“It was such a small book so although I brought R200 back I asked them for change and they gave me R50 back.”
Fortunately Bokwe had received a bachelor’s degree pass, so her tears of frustration at the wait for her results turned into tears of happiness.
Mavikela said a shortage of books was an ongoing problem and that matric pupils were warned at the end of the fourth term to return them before results were handed out in January.
Another township high school principal, who asked not to be named, said that although the department forbade schools from withholding statements, it was common practice.
“I really don’t blame her [Mavikela], because the books belong to the school and we do not have money to replace them,” the principal said.
“We don’t get one cent from the learner teacher support material budget. What else does she do, does she deny the children who are in matric this year a book?
“Schools have to do everything to get their books back and I would hate to see this principal penalised for this because we all do it.”