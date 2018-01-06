Motherwell man gunned down in road
Tavern owner held over killing
Family and friends are mourning a young Motherwell man who was mysteriously gunned down metres from his home shortly before a tavern owner handed himself over to police, saying he had randomly fired shots in the street.
Lindokhule “Docs” Marcus, 23, was shot in the chest in the incident just before midday on Tuesday after partying at a local tavern the night before. He died on the scene. An eyewitness reported seeing a man driving a black BMW fire three shots at three friends walking in the street.
Shortly afterwards, the owner of eMaqadini Tavern, Aaron Nyikilana, 50, a former councillor in the area, walked into the Motherwell police station and informed officers that he had fired his firearm aimlessly and might have injured someone.
The police did not immediately open a case but once they investigated and found Marcus’s body at the scene, they arrested Nyikilana.
He appeared in court on Thursday and the case was postponed to next Thursday for a bail application.
Marcus had been enjoying himself at eMaqadini Tavern the night before and had reportedly annoyed Nyikilana’s girlfriend by dancing on the tables.
Police say they are following up on all possible leads in the killing.
Marcus was described as a kind and well-liked young man.
His friend Masixole Beyi, 24, who was not present during the shooting, said young members of the community were still in shock.
“I last saw him on Monday around 4pm and he was his usual bubbly self. He was very kind, everyone enjoyed being around him and he enjoyed socialising,” Beyi said.
“I saw on Facebook the next day that he had died. I was in shock because I had just seen him the day before so I went to his house and when his grandmother saw me, she just cried.
“It feels like I am going to wake up from this bad dream and my friend will be there when I wake up.
“I am very sad that he is gone . . . he didn’t deserve this. He will be missed in our community,” Beyi said.
Motherwell police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident.
“The 50-year-old man walked into the police station and informed us that he had fired his firearm. But only once we were called out to the scene and found the body of the 23-year-old man did we arrest him,” he said.
Marcus’s girlfriend – who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation – said they were living in fear.
“We don’t know why he was shot and killed. I am still in shock and hurting because the reason is unknown.”
She said she had been at Nyikilana’s tavern with Marcus on Monday night.
She said Marcus had been fooling around, dancing on the tables and making jokes which did not sit well with the tavern owner’s girlfriend.
“We were sitting in the outside area and Docs was fooling around, but then he went to sleep on the couch in the lounge section inside the tavern.
“Another friend of his started fighting at around 11pm, which was when I woke Docs up and we walked home.
“The next morning I had also been walking in the street but a distance ahead of them and when I got home I heard Docs was shot dead,” she said. Her 16-year-old friend, who also wanted to remain anonymous, witnessed the shooting.
She said a man pulled up in a black BMW and fired a warning shot in the air before shooting at the three friends.
“We thought it was fireworks because it was the day after New Year’s, but then we saw people running and heard Docs was shot, so we went looking for him.
“We saw him lying behind a wall unable to breathe,” she said.
After the news spread, angry community members arrived and forced the tavern to close its doors on Tuesday.