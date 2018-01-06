Motherwell man gunned down in road

Tavern owner held over killing

Family and friends are mourning a young Motherwell man who was mysteriously gunned down metres from his home shortly before a tavern owner handed himself over to police, saying he had randomly fired shots in the street.

Lindokhule “Docs” Marcus, 23, was shot in the chest in the incident just before midday on Tuesday after partying at a local tavern the night before. He died on the scene. An eyewitness reported seeing a man driving a black BMW fire three shots at three friends walking in the street.

Shortly afterwards, the owner of eMaqadini Tavern, Aaron Nyikilana, 50, a former councillor in the area, walked into the Motherwell police station and informed officers that he had fired his firearm aimlessly and might have injured someone.

The police did not immediately open a case but once they investigated and found Marcus’s body at the scene, they arrested Nyikilana.

He appeared in court on Thursday and the case was postponed to next Thursday for a bail application.

Marcus had been enjoying himself at eMaqadini Tavern the night before and had reportedly annoyed Nyikilana’s girlfriend by dancing on the tables.

Police say they are following up on all possible leads in the killing.

Marcus was described as a kind and well-liked young man.

His friend Masixole Beyi, 24, who was not present during the shooting, said young members of the community were still in shock.

“I last saw him on Monday around 4pm and he was his usual bubbly self. He was very kind, everyone enjoyed being around him and he enjoyed socialising,” Beyi said.

“I saw on Facebook the next day that he had died. I was in shock because I had just seen him the day before so I went to his house and when his grandmother saw me, she just cried.

“It feels like I am going to wake up from this bad dream and my friend will be there when I wake up.

“I am very sad that he is gone . . . he didn’t deserve this. He will be missed in our community,” Beyi said.