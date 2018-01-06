Emboldened by his election as ANC chairman‚ Gwede Mantashe used the wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of former ANC president O R Tambo yesterday to take a calculated swipe at President Jacob Zuma.

The ceremony‚ which took place in Wattville‚ Benoni‚ comes days before Cyril Ramaphosa’s first January 8 statement as ANC president‚ which will take place in East London.

Mantashe said the ANC had elected a president “who is rich and who has money. He is wealthy. He is rich. We elected a president who would not steal. If [he] steals, we will ask him‚ ‘why do you steal, because you have money?’”

He criticised Zuma supporters who have repeatedly said the president was going nowhere.

“When there is a leadership of the ANC there is a basic requirement that leadership must analyse the movement broadly,” he said.

“Weakness of the last two or three years has been the personification of politics. We can’t talk personal politics‚ we must talk ANC.

“There is nothing called a no-go area. We must allow the ANC to look into its values. We must enter painful areas and deal with them.”

Mantashe told the crowd that Zuma’s supporters were abusing his name to cover for their own demeanours.

“They must stop it because it is dangerous to the movement. It hurts Comrade Zuma,” he said.

“People must not abuse his name to cover up their own demeanours. The ANC can’t be sitting on the fence and it must lead society. Leading society means we must enter painful areas.”