Granny, 65, held for dagga garden

Grandmothers who are growing dagga in Willowvale are being targeted by police.

An early-morning raid on a 65-year-old Willowvale woman’s home yesterday was the third time police have acted against elderly women for allegedly cultivating the narcotic herb, believed by many to have healing properties.

The woman was arrested at her Mahasana village home, and was allegedly found in possession of 16 dagga cigarettes and 85 plants worth about R3 000.

Police destroyed the backyard crop near the woman’s home.

She was alone at her home when it was raided by police.

Butterworth police spokesman Jackson Manatha said the woman was being held in jail pending her appearance in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

She is the third gogo to have been arrested for allegedly possessing dagga in the rural areas surrounding Butterworth.

“They think since they are in the bundus we don’t have information on how they operate,” Manatha said.

“They always plead that they use the plant for medicinal use, which is totally false. We are calling for harsher sentences against them.”