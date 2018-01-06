Granny, 65, held for dagga garden
Grandmothers who are growing dagga in Willowvale are being targeted by police.
An early-morning raid on a 65-year-old Willowvale woman’s home yesterday was the third time police have acted against elderly women for allegedly cultivating the narcotic herb, believed by many to have healing properties.
The woman was arrested at her Mahasana village home, and was allegedly found in possession of 16 dagga cigarettes and 85 plants worth about R3 000.
Police destroyed the backyard crop near the woman’s home.
She was alone at her home when it was raided by police.
Butterworth police spokesman Jackson Manatha said the woman was being held in jail pending her appearance in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
She is the third gogo to have been arrested for allegedly possessing dagga in the rural areas surrounding Butterworth.
“They think since they are in the bundus we don’t have information on how they operate,” Manatha said.
“They always plead that they use the plant for medicinal use, which is totally false. We are calling for harsher sentences against them.”
The arrest of the women has drawn the ire of activists campaigning for the legalisation of dagga.
A partner of the non-profit organisation Join the Q, Sharl Henning said: “There is no provision in South African law to be kind to old people.”
Manatha is up against the courts, where leniency is being shown towards the private use of dagga.
In August, Western Cape High Court Judge Dennis David ruled that the arrest and detention of a person for growing cannabis at their home, and for using it there, was unconstitutional, and gave parliament two years to amend the law criminalising cannabis use in South Africa.
Henning said while it was still technically illegal to possess dagga, this was unfair.
Join the Q assists and supports South Africans arrested for cannabis use and possession.
He said: “About 500 to 1 000 people a day are arrested for using a plant.
“South Africans still need to be aware that cannabis use is still completely illegal in the country, and the police can arrest anyone found in possession of dagga.
“The judge ruled in favour of cannabis, but the law hasn’t been amended and [dagga use] decriminalised.
“You’ll still be arrested and treated like a criminal. This is poisoning such a prosperous future.”