Day of highs at Bay schools

Exuberant former Grade 12s celebrate picking up ‘tickets to freedom’

High-fives, hugs and high hopes were the order of the day at high schools across Nelson Mandela Bay yesterday as thousands of exuberant former pupils descended on their schools to collect their exam results and share their hopes and dreams with their friends.

“My ticket to freedom,” was a common outlook expressed by scores of matriculants as they examined their scores to see whether their grades had met their expectations.

There were emotional scenes, hallmarked by excitable hugs and congratulatory high-fives, at Pearson High School in Summerstrand when the results were handed out early yesterday.

Twins Nicole and Lisa de Villiers, 18, of Summerstrand, said they were headed to Stellenbosch University next month to study.

Nicole, who will be studying towards a law degree, said she had done better than expected in her exams.

“I forgot about the results until the day before, then it only set in. I am happy with my marks because I did much better than I expected,” she said.

Both girls passed with six distinctions and are excited about becoming students in the Western Cape.

“We were freaking out about the results yesterday [Thursday], but then we started reflecting about how we could have done.

“I am so happy with my results and I am looking forward to what the next few years have in store for us,” Lisa said.

Pearson High School viceprincipal Pieter Rademeyer said they were not surprised with the great results as the class of 2017 had been strong academically.

“We are extremely excited and proud of our pupils. They have done extremely well and have proven to be a top academic group.

“We have done relatively the same as last year so we are happy,” he said.

St Thomas High School headgirl Destiny van Rooyen, 17, and finalist for The Herald Matric of the Year passed with five distinctions.

“I am very happy because 12 years of hard work has finally paid off.

“I am a perfectionist and I am always wanting to do better, but I feel like I have reaped the rewards now of my hard work,” she said.