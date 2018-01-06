Day of highs at Bay schools
Exuberant former Grade 12s celebrate picking up ‘tickets to freedom’
High-fives, hugs and high hopes were the order of the day at high schools across Nelson Mandela Bay yesterday as thousands of exuberant former pupils descended on their schools to collect their exam results and share their hopes and dreams with their friends.
“My ticket to freedom,” was a common outlook expressed by scores of matriculants as they examined their scores to see whether their grades had met their expectations.
There were emotional scenes, hallmarked by excitable hugs and congratulatory high-fives, at Pearson High School in Summerstrand when the results were handed out early yesterday.
Twins Nicole and Lisa de Villiers, 18, of Summerstrand, said they were headed to Stellenbosch University next month to study.
Nicole, who will be studying towards a law degree, said she had done better than expected in her exams.
“I forgot about the results until the day before, then it only set in. I am happy with my marks because I did much better than I expected,” she said.
Both girls passed with six distinctions and are excited about becoming students in the Western Cape.
“We were freaking out about the results yesterday [Thursday], but then we started reflecting about how we could have done.
“I am so happy with my results and I am looking forward to what the next few years have in store for us,” Lisa said.
Pearson High School viceprincipal Pieter Rademeyer said they were not surprised with the great results as the class of 2017 had been strong academically.
“We are extremely excited and proud of our pupils. They have done extremely well and have proven to be a top academic group.
“We have done relatively the same as last year so we are happy,” he said.
St Thomas High School headgirl Destiny van Rooyen, 17, and finalist for The Herald Matric of the Year passed with five distinctions.
“I am very happy because 12 years of hard work has finally paid off.
“I am a perfectionist and I am always wanting to do better, but I feel like I have reaped the rewards now of my hard work,” she said.
Keenan Ingram, 18, of Kabega Park, was happy to have received his “ticket to freedom”.
“Now the hard work starts because the support system is no longer there to catch you when you fall.
“My success will be because I want to make it work and not because someone is pushing me to be better.
“I am happy to have passed but now I need to focus on my studies,” he said.
While St Thomas High School improved on the previous year’s pass rate, headmaster Gregory Appollis said his first priority was to ensure those pupils who qualified for a rewrite were well prepared.
“We are happy about our pass rate going up and I would like to congratulate those pupils who have passed, but my main concern was to make sure the pupils pass. We have extra classes and study sessions to make sure they are well prepared.”
Woolhope Secondary School deputy principal Allen Naidoo said the Malabar school had expected better results.
“We have increased our pass rate from 73% to 79% but we expected to do better. We are happy about the increase but it also proves that we can do better this year.”
One of the star pupils who obtained two distinctions and five Bs, Yonela Mabulu, 18, of Motherwell, will be spreading her wings to study law at Wits University.
“I found out today that I was accepted into my course and now receiving my matric results and seeing how well I did, I am overjoyed.
“I feel like the world is my oyster.”
A group of former Walmer High School pupils, who were among 32 pupils to earn their matric there, yesterday gathered outside the school to celebrate their achievements, which included a total of 23 distinctions among the class of 2017.
Victoria Park High School’s Mbasa Ngqunge, 18, of Motherwell, said it had not been an easy road.
“I worked hard and gave my very best and now I am delighted that I have passed,” he said.
Headmaster Mike Vermaak was disappointed in the drop from last year.
“We were unable to maintain the 100% pass rate and dropped to 98.5% this year, but we are still very proud of our pupils,” he said.