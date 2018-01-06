Black Friday for De Lille, top officials

Cape Town’s city manager and transport commissioner are to face disciplinary action‚ while mayor Patricia de Lille faces a fresh probe of a cover-up she allegedly ordered.

Achmat Ebrahim and Melissa Whitehead have been given seven days to provide reasons why they should not be suspended.

Action against the two top City of Cape Town officials was approved yesterday after the council considered the report of an investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan.

The council also accepted a recommendation that a further investigation be carried out into an alleged cover-up by De Lille of Whitehead’s purported wrongdoing.

It all added up to a “Black Friday” for the mayor‚ who was also due to provide the DA with reasons why she should not resign following an investigation by a subcommittee of the party’s federal executive. The subcommittee found management and governance-related problems at the city council.

Council speaker Dirk Smit declined to comment about yesterday’s behind-closeddoors council meeting.