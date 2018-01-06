Bayworld revamp on the cards
Memorandum signed to spruce up rundown facility
Once one of Port Elizabeth’s iconic tourist attractions, disappointed visitors were met with overgrown grass, murky water and neglected, old enclosures when they visited Bayworld during the festive season.
While many visitors enjoyed the penguin shows, seeing the seals frolicking in a pool and the dinosaur exhibition, others complained that the facility had very little to offer.
However, this may all start to change in the coming months following the recent signing of a memorandum of agreement between the Eastern Cape department of sports, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC), the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and its development arm, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA).
The municipality and DSRAC are jointly responsible for Bayworld, while the MBDA has been mandated to plan the future of the facility which, according to Bayworld spokesman Andile Nduna, would cost an estimated R500-million to refurbish.
Bayworld enthusiast and former volunteer Kennie Scheepers took to Facebook to draw attention to the ailing state of the attraction.
“It is almost like people have given up on Bayworld,” he said.
“This was my best memory growing up because we used to camp at Sea Acres [where the Boardwalk now is] and for my 13th birthday, my gift was on a little boat being pushed around by one of the dolphins during the show.
“Things like this stick with you and now to see the place in such a poor state is absolutely heartbreaking.”
The tropical tank and the big shark tank are now boarded up and only a few smaller tanks with fish are on display.
The tanks that entertained many over the years are dilapidated with pipes, filth and green murky water resting in the bottom while the pool where the dolphins used to put on a show for tens of thousands of people over the years is also crumbling and dilapidated.
When Weekend Post visited this week, the extent of deterioration was quite evident – a hose lying forlornly on the ground, cracked tiles and discoloured water said it all.
Nduna said a refurbishment plan was on the cards.
“DSRAC has met with the municipality and MBDA to plan the refurbishment of the museum precinct which included the Oceanarium that was the habitat of the dolphins. A memorandum of agreement has been signed among the parties.
“Refurbishment thereof would impact positively on local economic development and heritage tourism as more domestic and foreign tourists would visit the city and create employment opportunities for the locals,” he said.
Nduna was unable to say when the refurbishment would start.
The MBDA last year proposed a visit to Sea World in Florida to decide on a plan to revamp Bayworld.
The proposed visit will see MBDA planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere, along with a delegate from Nelson Mandela University, jet off to Sea World as part of their research.
The agency said it was still investigating the viability of Bayworld with or without live animals but no date was provided for the trip or whether it was still going ahead.
MBDA spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi said: “The MBDA, on behalf of the NMBM, is mandated to plan the future of Bayworld. That planning process started with various stakeholder engagements and expert reviews.
“Options that favour no captivity but rather interactive digitally based simulations are being explored. A thorough report on where we are and the next steps is to be discussed by the city, the province and the MBDA.”
Leigh van den Bergh, of Glen Hurd, said things had changed at the place that held fond memories for her.
“Growing up, we visited Bayworld many times and watched the dolphin show. It is a very special place and it is a little bit small now because they have not got the dolphins anymore.
“The shark tank is gone now too but it is still beautifully preserved although it is a bit sad to see it looking more rundown than it used to be.
“My son is four and he really enjoys coming here, but it is quite frustrating that it is closed at weekends now,” she said.
Van den Bergh said she would not want to see the dolphins back at the Oceanarium as it would be “unfair to the animals to be kept in such a tiny pool”.
Mayoral chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert said: “The facility is in need of refurbishment, which has prompted a pre-feasibility study, led by the MBDA along with provincial government. An update on the plans for development will be published early this year.”