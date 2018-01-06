Bay on the way up!

Top district in Eastern Cape, with most distinctions, in 2017 matric results

Education MEC Mandla Makupula yesterday named Nelson Mandela Bay the Eastern Cape’s best-performing district for 2017, succeeding in drastically improving the matric pass rate by almost 10 percentage points after being placed ninth in the province the previous year.

The Bay also claimed the title for the highest number of distinctions acquired by any of the 12 districts in the province.

While the NMB district claimed pole position in 2013 with a 74% pass rate, improving slightly to 74.3% the following year, it plunged in 2015 to 66% and dropped a further 2.5 percentage points to 63.5% in 2016, a decrease of 10.8 percentage points in two years. However, the district made an about-turn last year, increasing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate for its 8 534 matric pupils to 72.6% – up 9.1 percentage points. Makupula struggled to contain his smile as he briefed the media yesterday at the East London Education Leadership Institute. This after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga acknowledged the progress made by the province when announcing provincial results the previous evening, with the Eastern Cape improving from 59.3% in 2016 to 65% last year. Makupula also noted with admiration more pupils had registered for mathematics as opposed to maths literacy in the province, with the mathematics pass rate for the province improving from 37.8% in 2016 to 42.3% last year. A similar upward trend was seen among physical science pupils, increasing from 49.6% in 2016 to 57.3% last year. Makupula said that the implementation of the three-year Education System Transformation Plan (ESTP), which is in its second year, was the reason the province had been able to continue “on the upward trajector y”. “The results speak for themselves. And if it is yielding results, don’t change it. Through the pillars of organisational stability, labour stability, filling vacancies and improving school functionality, we were able to produce these results,” Makupula said. “Eastern Cape kids are truly rewriting the profile of the province in the best possible way . . . The ESTP which we committed to and are following without hesitation, is providing the platform for these pupils to showcase their talent and potential.” Reacting to the NMB district’s improved performance, Northern Areas Education Forum secretary Richard Draai said: “It is really encouraging to see the improvement. While we still have a lot of work to do, the reason we were able to increase so drastically is probably as a result of the PE and Uitenhage districts’ amalgamation. “Historically, Uitenhage is the better performing of the two. And having their contribution, including the skills, expertise and management of the Uitenhage district leadership, made the difference.

“There are a lot of positive signs but there is still a long way to go. These results are a step in the right direction.” Education expert Susan van Rensburg said: “A major contributing factor was the sense of community displayed by parents, NGOs, teachers and pupils in schools. “Private initiatives that were provided to kids, particularly in the northern areas and other poorer areas, surely motivated pupils. “The parents, many of whom don’t have an education themselves, protested and spoke out when they were short of a teacher. They stood up for their children’s rights and took a genuine interest in their schooling. “And this community support is why I believe the Bay was able to achieve the results it did.” The NMB district was closely followed by Sarah Baartman district, which recorded a 71.8% pass rate. Additionally, NMB also managed to marginally increase the number of distinctions achieved from 2 932 in 2016 to 2 938 last year. NMB also managed to attain the highest percentage of bachelor’s passes in the province at 28.7%. This was after the province managed to increase its total number of bachelor’s passes from 18.9% in 2016 to 23% last year. At the briefing, Eastern Cape department of education superintendent-general Themba Kojana said: “A solid foundation has been laid for 2018 with our focus remaining on administration and accountability to ensure that schools continue on this path. “We have already started to profile and identify schools for 2018 which need attention and we will ensure all receive our support.” The NMB district accounted for 11 of the top 50 schools in the province, with five achieving a 100% pass rate: Al-Azhar Institute, Collegiate Girls’ High, Elsen Academy, Framesby High and Riebeek College Girls’ High. The district also registered three schools in the 50 worst-performing in the province: Tamsanqa High, Thanduxolo High and Phakamisa Senior Secondary. Kojana said only two schools in the province had registered a 0% pass rate – East London’s Bhongolethu and Komani’s Isivivane senior secondary schools – with Bhongolethu under investigation by a national team as 14 of its 15 pupils were found with some form of notes in their pockets and some with cellphones at the exams.