55 500 emergency calls last month
Nelson Mandela Bay authorities had their hands full this festive season with 55 500 emergency phone calls and more than 72 000 fines issued.
Of the emergency calls, the Port Elizabeth 10111 received 54 000 while the Bay’s municipal emergency control room received 1 500 calls throughout December.
The emergency calls were in relation to fires, shootings, burglaries, robberies and car crashes, among others.
The municipal control room includes disaster management, metro police, security services, traffic and fire departments.
A breakdown of the Bay’s responses show the fire department extinguished 243 fires – 117 veld fires, 15 building fires and 111 shack or house fires.
Disaster management assisted at 18 shack fires where homes had been gutted and completely destroyed. Of these 18 incidents, 98 people were assisted with food parcels, blankets and other items.
The fire department also assisted at 85 accident scenes while the traffic department responded to 113 car crashes on the Bay’s roads.
In addition, the traffic department issued about 72 000 fines, of which about 69 000 were for speeding, while the remainder were for other offences.
Forty-six alleged drunk drivers were arrested and 38 vehicles were taken off the road.
In addition, traffic officers also responded to 361 calls of stray animals on the road as well as arresting 134 people for outstanding warrants of arrest.
The Metro Police assisted the SAPS at various public events, such as the Opening of the Season, and arrested 19 people for crimes including fraud, burglary and drunk driving.
They also attended to about nine car accidents.
Municipal safety and security executive director, advocate Keith Meyer – who has been in his post for a month – said the festive season had kept all emergency services on their toes.
“None of my senior managers was given leave during this period as I wanted to ensure that they were on the ground and personally involved.
“It is about accountability and leading by example.
“We knew this was going to be a busy season and for this reason we arranged plans to cater for it,” he said.
Asked about response times, Meyer said the average response time for the fire department was 12 minutes and the traffic department five minutes.
“When your house is on fire or you are trapped in a wreckage after a car crash, every second counts.
“This is why our emergency team works tirelessly to make sure we respond quickly and do what has to be done.”
Asked if this was going to be improved, Meyer said that he was working on a plan to maximise the response times.
“A growing concern is firefighters and rescue workers being attacked while trying to help people. This means that police will have to escort firefighters into areas – further delaying response time.
“The community needs to help us with this and spread the word that rescue workers are not there to be attacked but to help those in need.”
Asked about future plans for the metro’s safety directorate, Meyer said he was working on several special projects to be launched within the year.
Last year, Meyer announced that privately owned CCTV cameras on roadsides would be linked to their control rooms to assist with tracking criminals.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they had more than 54 000 phone calls in December, compared with 57 000 the previous year. “There has been a noticeable drop in the number of calls,” she said.
“There was additional manpower assigned to the hotspot areas. Due to the high visibility of SAPS and Metro Police, fewer incidents were reported on the beaches during the Christmas and New Year periods.”