55 500 emergency calls last month

Nelson Mandela Bay authorities had their hands full this festive season with 55 500 emergency phone calls and more than 72 000 fines issued.

Of the emergency calls, the Port Elizabeth 10111 received 54 000 while the Bay’s municipal emergency control room received 1 500 calls throughout December.

The emergency calls were in relation to fires, shootings, burglaries, robberies and car crashes, among others.

The municipal control room includes disaster management, metro police, security services, traffic and fire departments.

A breakdown of the Bay’s responses show the fire department extinguished 243 fires – 117 veld fires, 15 building fires and 111 shack or house fires.

Disaster management assisted at 18 shack fires where homes had been gutted and completely destroyed. Of these 18 incidents, 98 people were assisted with food parcels, blankets and other items.

The fire department also assisted at 85 accident scenes while the traffic department responded to 113 car crashes on the Bay’s roads.

In addition, the traffic department issued about 72 000 fines, of which about 69 000 were for speeding, while the remainder were for other offences.

Forty-six alleged drunk drivers were arrested and 38 vehicles were taken off the road.

In addition, traffic officers also responded to 361 calls of stray animals on the road as well as arresting 134 people for outstanding warrants of arrest.

The Metro Police assisted the SAPS at various public events, such as the Opening of the Season, and arrested 19 people for crimes including fraud, burglary and drunk driving.

They also attended to about nine car accidents.

Municipal safety and security executive director, advocate Keith Meyer – who has been in his post for a month – said the festive season had kept all emergency services on their toes.