Taxi crush angers shopkeepers

Korsten congestion leaves no space for customers to park, say fed-up business owners

The ever-expanding Korsten taxi rank is causing tensions to run high between fuming shop owners and drivers who are competing for space in the bustling epicentre of the northern areas public transport routes.

And while Ward 11 councillor Abraham Isaacs said the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality had drawn up plans to address the burgeoning taxi rank, he was not privy to the information as yet.

However, the plans are of little value to taxi operators and shop owners in the area who anticipate an influx of residents to the rank – situated along Highfield and Durban roads and Cottrell Street – in less than two weeks when schools reopen.

Shop owner Gussein Abubhakar – who asked that the name of his business not be disclosed – said congestion in the area increased annually as more taxis were introduced along routes.

“The crime, the lack of parking for our customers and vulgar language are becoming a daily problem for us [shop owners] here.

“It is quiet now but when schools open you will see – unless you are a taxi driver, you can’t drive here because it’s too full,” Abubhakar said.

“And [taxis] have started parking on the kerbs in front of our shops, hiding them from view and blocking in our customers’ cars.

“It’s terrible and it is affecting our businesses.”

A rank marshal from PE District Taxi Association (Pedta), who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said: “Every year there are more and more taxis, but we still have the same area to work with.

“Hence you will see more taxis parking along the roads, on kerbs and anywhere else they can find space.

“Also, all these shops result in the customers parking in what little space is left. Taxis need a demarcated area, otherwise it will continue to get out of control.”

Taxi driver Shelton October said: “What other choice do we have? There is no space to park anywhere else, and if you park too far from your route’s pick-up point you will lose your spot and your money.