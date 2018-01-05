Accepted applicants will be assessed for full subsidies – higher education minister

Only prospective students who have been offered a place to study at a tertiary institution will be considered for the fully subsidised education announced by President Jacob Zuma last month‚ Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has said.

Briefing the media in Pretoria yesterday‚ Mkhize said this higher education funding policy‚ which would be phased in over a five-year period‚ extended the provision of higher education and training to the children of the bottom 90% of South African households.

This was provided they met the academic admission criteria and requirements of tertiary institutions.

Consideration for funding would only be for those who had applied for and been offered a place to study at the institution.

There were a defined number of spaces at each institution determined by the institution’s approved enrolment plan.

Mkhize said the government would be providing full bursaries for tuition and study material to qualifying poor and working-class students at public TVET colleges and universities, but subsidies for accommodation or transport would be capped at specific levels for those who qualified‚ starting with firsttime entry students this year.

The phasing in of this policy would allow the government to gradually phase in fully subsidised free higher education for eligible poor and working-class students on a year-on-year basis in a fiscally sustainable manner.

“In line with the government’s commitment to opening up access to opportunities for students in the post-school education and training system‚ the department remains committed to the egalitarian principles of equality‚ fairness‚ justice and diversity‚” she said.

However, the government has refused to reveal how much the free higher education is likely to cost and where the money will come from‚ saying only that it will not be beyond the approved budget.

Mkhize said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had made a plea for the government not to speak about the funding details of the new higher education policy.