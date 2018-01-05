PE couple grab honours for best-decorated holiday home

One of Port Elizabeth’s most recognisable houses recently proved it had all the “light moves” after the Lovemore Heights residence claimed the inaugural title of “South Africa’s best-decorated holiday home”.

Henk and Lila Grootendorst beat 13 elaborately embellished homes from around the country in competition on a voting platform on a national media group’s website.

Grootendorst, 52, said his Melsetter Street home began turning into a winter wonderland about four years ago when his mother, Wilhelmina, was diagnosed with cancer.

The owner of Grootendorst Bakery started with an ornately decorated Christmas tree to provide his mother with hope prior to her surgery in 2014.

He then placed a post on Facebook to ask people in the Bay to pray for his mother.

The overwhelming response of good wishes from the public before and after the successful surgery saw him decorate his entire house as a “thank-you” to the city’s residents.

“Winning the competition was a complete surprise to me. I did not know our house had been entered,” Grootendorst said.

“I was called [at the weekend] to say my house had received the most votes.

“There was no prize, but the acknowledgement is great, especially [as] there are more and better decorated houses in PE, never mind the rest of the country.