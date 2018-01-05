Family wants parliament to probe toddler’s death
The family of a toddler who died as medical help was sought on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni has called on parliament to investigate the circumstances of her death.
Ayanda Klaas‚ uncle of Latoya Gwam‚ 3, said at her memorial service in Katlehong yesterday: “We are very hurt. This needs to go to parliament.
“Parliament needs to investigate why the paramedics [allegedly] did not do their job.
“If it was not for their [alleged] negligence‚ the child would still be alive.
“I’m bleeding‚ Latoya’s parents are bleeding‚ because the health department failed to do its job. They failed us.”
Nontombi Gwam‚ Latoya’s mother‚ said previously that she had first taken her sick daughter to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was unable to find appropriate help.
She then went to a private doctor and, when the child became restless afterwards‚ took her to Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng‚ also known as Pastor Mboro.
Motsoeneng prayed for the child and called an ambulance.
When the ambulance finally arrived‚ there were arguments between Mboro and the paramedics.
The details of what happened at the church are under investigation.
There were conflicting accounts of whether the child died at Motsoeneng’s church or in an ambulance that was taking her to hospital.
Motsoeneng yesterday hit out at media reports that he had allegedly assaulted paramedics and that the child had died inside his church.
“The child did not die at church. She died in an ambulance,” he said.
“[What] journalists should be asking is when did the paramedics arrive?”
He then asked Gwam to tell the congregation where her daughter had died. Her response: “She died in an ambulance.”
Motsoeneng said: “I understand why people beat paramedics. Do I condone it? No.” – TimesLIVE