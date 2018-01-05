The family of a toddler who died as medical help was sought on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni has called on parliament to investigate the circumstances of her death.

Ayanda Klaas‚ uncle of Latoya Gwam‚ 3, said at her memorial service in Katlehong yesterday: “We are very hurt. This needs to go to parliament.

“Parliament needs to investigate why the paramedics [allegedly] did not do their job.

“If it was not for their [alleged] negligence‚ the child would still be alive.

“I’m bleeding‚ Latoya’s parents are bleeding‚ because the health department failed to do its job. They failed us.”

Nontombi Gwam‚ Latoya’s mother‚ said previously that she had first taken her sick daughter to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was unable to find appropriate help.

She then went to a private doctor and, when the child became restless afterwards‚ took her to Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng‚ also known as Pastor Mboro.

Motsoeneng prayed for the child and called an ambulance.