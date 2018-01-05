Elation as East Cape pass rate goes up

Despite improvement, province remains bottom of the class

The Eastern Cape achieved an almost 10% improvement in its matric pass rate, but was still bottom of the class in 2017. The pass rate of 65% – a jump of 5.7 percentage points on the 59.3% in 2016 – was the second-largest improvement in the country.

Announcing the results at SABC headquarters in a live broadcast from Auckland Park last night‚ Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that, overall, the country’s matric class of 2017 had achieved a pass rate of 75.1%‚ a 2.6 percentage point increase from 72.5% in the previous year.

This is still down from a peak of 78.2% of pupils who passed in 2013.

The 75.1% figure reflects the achievement of the 401 435 matriculants who passed their National Senior Certificate exams.

Just over 28% of pupils achieved a university pass.

Eastern Cape education authorities and experts said that while the sharp improvement in the provincial pass rate was to be applauded, a lot of work would still be needed before the province could cross the 70% threshold.

DA member of the provincial legislature Jane Cowley said the achievement was a clear sign that the three-year improvement plan implemented by the department following a dip in the 2015 matric results was bearing fruit.

“The results indicate that the [outcomes of the] plan can be achieved, provided the department implements the plan effectively,” Cowley said.

“The results would have been even better if [it] corrected issues within [its own ranks].

“I’m optimistic that the department is moving in the right direction, but it must clean house.”

She highlighted internal issues such as a lack of adequate competence testing for principals and teaching staff.

She also said the department had to do more to assist schools in rural communities.

Northern Areas Education Forum secretary Richard Draai said this should also extend to adequate provision of teaching staff across the province – an issue not addressed in Motshekga’s speech.

“At Bethvale Primary, we [may] have to pay [salaries for] up to seven people this year with money we don’t have,” he said.

“The department’s model for post-provisioning norms is problematic, and these are the issues that are hurting us.”

Education expert Professor Susan van Rensburg emphasised the need for intervention at a young age, with approaches tailored for the specific pupils.