Drowning after river rescue bid

A young woman drowned while trying to rescue children who got into difficulty in the Kowie River in Port Alfred yesterday.

Meanwhile, search efforts continue for a missing swimmer at St Francis Bay.

Police in Port Alfred have opened an inquest following the death of the Bathurst woman, 21, who was part of a group visiting Kiddies Beach on the river when the incident occurred at 12.05pm.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said: “The group of six children were playing in the water at the beach.

“The children, [a boy and five girls, aged] between 10 and 15, were in the water when they got into difficulty. The victim noticed that the younger ones were in trouble and tried to help them.”

Govender said the panicked children clung to the woman.

“Six bystanders who were close by went out to assist. All but one were brought to safety.”

NSRI Port Alfred station commander Juan Pretorius said the swimmers were already out of the water when his crew arrived.

“[The] NSRI and paramedics [tried to revive] the [woman], but [despite their efforts] she [was] declared dead,” Pretorius said.

“It appears that the children and the adult were swimming at a sand bank in the Kowie River [on which swimmers can] stand waistdeep in the middle of the river.