Dedication and hard work pays off for EC province top three

Tremaine van Aardt 0 Comment
From left: Mphoentle Piliso, Education MEC Mandla Makupula, Reamohetse Mofitiso, Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle and Abigail Sieberhagen
Picture: Brian Witbooi

Self sacrifice, determination and dedication culminated to overwhelming joy for the Eastern Cape Provinces top three matriculants for 2017 . They were lauded at a glamorous gala evening in East London Friday night.

Mphoentle Piliso of Cofimvaba senior secondary school, Abigail Sieberhagen of Pearson High School and Reamohetse Mofitiso of Lehana Senior Secondary School claimed the podium as they were awarded for their excellent work.

The trio who all got seven A symbols on their final report all said sacrificing their sleep, curbing television and early morning study sessions paid off when they each walked off with a laptop, R80 000 scholarship and bragging rights as the top 3 achievers in the province.

Mofitiso said: “It is an amazing feeling, to know that everything I did and gave up to achieve this award is paying off.

“I intend on keeping this momentum for my studies at UCT this year. And if anything this award and our achievement proves that with self sacrifice and hard work you can achieve anything regardless of your situation.”

