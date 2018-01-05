Cops fear zombie drug arrival in PE
Tests carried out on 12 packets of substance found on street
The deadly zombie drug commonly known as “flakka” is suspected to have reached Nelson Mandela Bay.
Police are testing 12 packets of drugs found in Port Elizabeth yesterday morning amid suspicion that it could be the deadly narcotic.
While no cases of the drug have been reported in Port Elizabeth yet – there have been a few cases in other provinces.
The drugs were found by the visible gang intervention team, who were patrolling the Missionvale area at about 4am when two men dropped a bag containing the drugs and fled.
This find comes after a warning in mid-November by the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca), which said it was aware of claims of the drug being found in Durban.
At the time, Sanca Eastern Cape director Roger Weimann told The Herald he anticipated the drug would hit the province during the school holidays or early this year.
Also known as “bath salts”, the drug increases body temperature and blood pressure, which can cause kidney damage, a heart attack, stroke, aneurysm or even heart failure.
The drug is also said to cause hallucinations, panic and hysteria among its users.
In addition to the 12 suspicious packets, other drugs found in the bag were 1 905 mandrax tablets, 671 pieces of tik and dagga – with a combined street value of about R130 000.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the alleged dealers who were carrying the bag dropped it after spotting the police.
“The police team were doing normal patrols when they spotted two suspicious men walking in one of the side streets in Missionvale.
“As the police van approached, the men dropped the bag and fled on foot. A brief chase ensued – however, the men fled between the nearby shacks.”
Naidu said while the drug could be flakka, the 12 packets had been sent for testing to establish exactly what it was.
“Because we are uncertain if this is cocaine, another drug or flakka, we have sent it to our laboratory for testing.
“On finding the packet, police on the scene initially thought it was flakka based on what we have been told the drug looks like.
“However, there are many forms of this drug and the only way to be sure is through our testing procedures.
“The drug will be tested today and hopefully results will be known next week.
“Our provincial organised crime unit is also working to establish if this drug is coming into the Eastern Cape.
“It is well known that gangsters peddle the drugs and our informer networks have been activated to try to find more details on whether this drug is being sold here.”
The organised crime unit, which deals specifically with gang, drug and gun-related cases, was established last year and reports directly to provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.
Last year, the gang unit also revealed that local gangs were branching out into smaller towns across the province in a bid to expand their operations out of the Bay.
Johannesburg-based Rand Aid’s Wedge Gardens substance abuse treatment centre social worker Karen Griessel said flakka was reported to be 10 times more powerful than cocaine.
“The drug appears to have alarming side effects and often police and paramedics are needed to subdue or treat users,” Griessel said.
“There have been bizarre incidents in America and other countries.
“These include reports of a naked man savagely biting another man’s face, a woman running down the street naked screaming obscenities and others convinced they were being chased by packs of animals. It sounds like something from a horror movie.”
Griessel said initially the drug gave users a euphoric high, but continued use led to delirium, hallucinations and paranoia.
Panic attacks, depression, violence, psychosis, suicide and death are linked to overdose.
Weimann said: “Supposedly it is an almost instant gratification that is achieved. [We’re] not entirely sure how long it lasts.
“Prices will vary from place to place, but from what I can gather it is cheaper than cocaine, which will put it mid-range in terms of price.
“The problem we are dealing with now is tik, which is at an all-time high in the province, with the number of users having increased by 12% last year.
“And the symptoms and side effects of tik and flakka are very similar.”