Cops fear zombie drug arrival in PE

Tests carried out on 12 packets of substance found on street

The deadly zombie drug commonly known as “flakka” is suspected to have reached Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police are testing 12 packets of drugs found in Port Elizabeth yesterday morning amid suspicion that it could be the deadly narcotic.

While no cases of the drug have been reported in Port Elizabeth yet – there have been a few cases in other provinces.

The drugs were found by the visible gang intervention team, who were patrolling the Missionvale area at about 4am when two men dropped a bag containing the drugs and fled.

This find comes after a warning in mid-November by the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca), which said it was aware of claims of the drug being found in Durban.

At the time, Sanca Eastern Cape director Roger Weimann told The Herald he anticipated the drug would hit the province during the school holidays or early this year.

Also known as “bath salts”, the drug increases body temperature and blood pressure, which can cause kidney damage, a heart attack, stroke, aneurysm or even heart failure.

The drug is also said to cause hallucinations, panic and hysteria among its users.

In addition to the 12 suspicious packets, other drugs found in the bag were 1 905 mandrax tablets, 671 pieces of tik and dagga – with a combined street value of about R130 000.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the alleged dealers who were carrying the bag dropped it after spotting the police.

“The police team were doing normal patrols when they spotted two suspicious men walking in one of the side streets in Missionvale.

“As the police van approached, the men dropped the bag and fled on foot. A brief chase ensued – however, the men fled between the nearby shacks.”

Naidu said while the drug could be flakka, the 12 packets had been sent for testing to establish exactly what it was.

“Because we are uncertain if this is cocaine, another drug or flakka, we have sent it to our laboratory for testing.

“On finding the packet, police on the scene initially thought it was flakka based on what we have been told the drug looks like.

“However, there are many forms of this drug and the only way to be sure is through our testing procedures.