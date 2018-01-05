Car crashes in lion territory

Armed cops called as rescuers tend victim

It is bad enough being injured and incapacitated in a car accident – but you certainly do not want to have wild animals around at the same time.

While ambulance crews in the Eastern Cape are often exposed to dangerous situations – having to dodge bullets or armed robbers – they experienced a first this festive season when they had to be guarded against lions while helping a patient who had been involved in a crash.

Cradock police had to be called in last week to guard an accident victim – Johanna Barnard, 51, from Bloemfontein – along with the emergency crews who rushed to the scene after a vehicle rolled into a camp full of wild animals on a farm on the N10.