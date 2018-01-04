Train crash death toll rises

The death toll in Thursday morning’s fiery Free State train crash has risen to 20, with emergency officials still searching the wreck for any other passengers.

Free State Health Department spokesman Mondli Mvambi confirmed that at least 20 bodies had been recovered.

“This number will increase because the passengers in three carriages have burnt beyond recognition. The search and rescue operation in these carriages is still ongoing,” he said.

The Shosholoza Meyl train went off the tracks and caught alight after colliding with a car and a truck at the Jeneva Level Crossing between Henneman and Kroonstad in the Free State at about 9am.

“The untimely crossing of a truck at the level crossing has resulted in the derailment of seven coaches,” Shosholoza Meyl spokeswoman Daisy Daniels said.

“One of them is a power car which helps generate power in the train. The power car caught fire which crossed over to the next coach.”

Daniels said there were 429 passengers on board. She said more than 180 of them were injured.

“There’s an ongoing search for other passengers who might be trapped in the derailed coaches.”

This is a developing story.