Stranded elephant seal rescued in J-Bay
The collective efforts of the National Sea Rescue Institute, marine experts from Bayworld and two concerned citizens led to the rescue and release of an elephant seal in Jeffreys Bay yesterday.
NSRI Jeffreys Bay deputy station commander Ernie Schmidt said they received a call at about 8.25am, reporting a seal on the beach near the Walskipper restaurant in Marina Martinique.
Schmidt and his wife, Elaine, responded to the call and found a young elephant seal on the beach.
“The public responded positively, respecting the animal’s need for space and an opportunity to rest in peace.
“After about an hour and a half the animal settled down and slept,” he said.
By this time, he had already contacted Bayworld’s Dr Greg Hofmeyr, Schmidt said.
“He suggested the animal be moved to a quieter area away from the public.
“We remained on the scene, making sure the seal was not bothering anyone and that no domestic animals approached it.
“Two members of the public, George and Donovan Bezuidenhout, also remained on-site assisting us.”
These four then assisted in capturing the animal when Hofmeyr and veterinary intern Nikita Camara arrived.
Hofmeyr said the seal was only about a year old.
“The young female looked healthy but needed to be moved,” Hofmeyr said.
“We captured the seal and drove to a more isolated beach east of Jeffreys Bay, where it was released and it quickly moved away.”
Although it was unusual to see elephant seals in this area, Hofmeyr said it was not unheard of.
“It is possible this is the same seal that came ashore near Oyster Bay last week.
“Though these seals’ [habitat is in] the southern oceans, they come ashore once a year, usually in mid to late summer, to moult. This one was probably justa bit lost.”