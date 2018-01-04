Stranded elephant seal rescued in J-Bay

The collective efforts of the National Sea Rescue Institute, marine experts from Bayworld and two concerned citizens led to the rescue and release of an elephant seal in Jeffreys Bay yesterday.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay deputy station commander Ernie Schmidt said they received a call at about 8.25am, reporting a seal on the beach near the Walskipper restaurant in Marina Martinique.

Schmidt and his wife, Elaine, responded to the call and found a young elephant seal on the beach.

“The public responded positively, respecting the animal’s need for space and an opportunity to rest in peace.

“After about an hour and a half the animal settled down and slept,” he said.

By this time, he had already contacted Bayworld’s Dr Greg Hofmeyr, Schmidt said.

“He suggested the animal be moved to a quieter area away from the public.

“We remained on the scene, making sure the seal was not bothering anyone and that no domestic animals approached it.