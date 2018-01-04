Ship leaves SA in bid to solve mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight

A research ship has sailed from Durban in a new attempt to solve one of aviation’s greatest mysteries. The Seabed Constructor left at 8pm on Tuesday and is due off the Australian west coast on January 17 to search for whatever is left of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The Boeing 777-200ER left Kuala Lumpur on March 8 2014 with 239 people on board – and then vanished.

The Malaysian government has enlisted US seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity‚ which chartered the Norwegian ship and its eight autonomous submarines.

No sign of the plane was found in a 120 000km² search zone selected by satellite analysis of the jet’s likely trajectory.

The search – the largest in aviation history – was suspended a year ago‚ when the Australian Transport Safety Bureau released scientific findings that identified a 25 000km² area with a high probability of containing the aircraft.

Ocean Infinity‚ which has a “no find‚ no fee” arrangement with Malaysia‚ will focus its search on that part of the ocean floor.

“We are moving the vessel‚ Seabed Constructor‚ towards the vicinity of the possible search zone‚” a company spokesman said.

The firm wants to start the hunt during good weather expected this month and next.

The Seabed Constructor has a superstructure bristling with antennas and a gantry known as the stinger‚ The Economist reported.

Ocean Infinity technical director Josh Broussard told the magazine the vessel would be able to scan 1 200km² a day.

“If searching the patch of ocean designated by the ATSB reveals nothing‚ the ship will head further north‚ towards the 30th parallel‚ which some independent experts believe is a better bet,” The Economist said.

The Seabed Constructor’s submarines‚ known as HUGINs‚ can go as deep as 6 000m‚ allowing them to reach most of the sea floor. They will be launched by the stinger‚ which extends out over the ship’s stern.

“Once underwater‚ the robot craft will communicate with the ship using an acoustic modem. The ship’s own modem‚ which will receive these signals‚ is fixed to the end of a long pole that extends down through her hull into the water‚” The Economist reported.

“Each HUGIN comes with a 300kg lithium-polymer battery pack‚ good for a tour of duty lasting up to 60 hours.

“A downward-pointing sonar will map the contours of the seabed beneath the craft‚ but most of the searching will be done by side-mounted sonars scanning the bed on either side of the craft.