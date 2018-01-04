Rape accused former Grey pupil

The Blue Bulls junior rugby player accused of raping a woman in Port Elizabeth is a former Grey High School pupil and also attended Dale College in King William’s Town.

He allegedly attacked the 18-year-old woman, whom he met in a tavern, after taking her for a drive to a secluded spot in KwaDwesi.

The 19-year-old loose forward has been behind bars since last week and was formally charged with rape on Tuesday.

He will appear again in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a bail application.

The player, who cannot be named until he pleads to the charge, was arrested on Thursday last week – the day of the alleged attack.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the rape had allegedly happened in the bushes bordering the Westville informal settlement near KwaDwesi shortly after 1am.