Rape accused former Grey pupil
The Blue Bulls junior rugby player accused of raping a woman in Port Elizabeth is a former Grey High School pupil and also attended Dale College in King William’s Town.
He allegedly attacked the 18-year-old woman, whom he met in a tavern, after taking her for a drive to a secluded spot in KwaDwesi.
The 19-year-old loose forward has been behind bars since last week and was formally charged with rape on Tuesday.
He will appear again in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a bail application.
The player, who cannot be named until he pleads to the charge, was arrested on Thursday last week – the day of the alleged attack.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the rape had allegedly happened in the bushes bordering the Westville informal settlement near KwaDwesi shortly after 1am.
“He apparently met her at a local tavern earlier that night and the two left in his car,” Beetge said.
“It is alleged that she was then taken to the bushes near the Westville area and raped.
“The rape case was opened shortly afterwards and detectives took the woman to hospital.”
Beetge said the traumatised woman had also pointed out the scene of the alleged crime.
“Our forensic team obtained evidence, which has been sent to the laboratory,” he said.
The case had been taken over by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.
The Blue Bulls franchise has confirmed the arrest of the junior player.