Province ‘too poor to compete’ with others

While a number of Nelson Mandela Bay matric pupils are anticipating positive individual results, they do not believe the Eastern Cape can climb out of its rut of poor performance.

After 12 years of schooling, tens of thousands of Eastern Cape matrics will wait with bated breath today, as the final few hours pass before they discover whether or not their final year has been a success.

Molly Blackburn High School matriculant Sinethemba Koko, 19, said: “It all comes down to this. All of the years of work will be on show in the newspaper.

“I think myself and my classmates have done well – we worked hard throughout the year and it will show in our results.”

Gelvandale High School matriculant Donovan Koen, 18, said the province was too poor to compete with the rest of the country.

“We don’t have all the benefits some schools in the other provinces have.