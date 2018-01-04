National network problems at Bay traffic departments hampering services

Due to national network problems, Live Enrolment Unit (LEU) machines at the Korsten Traffic and Licensing Centre are processing transactions at a very slow rate and machines at the Uitenhage Traffic and Licensing Centre are completely offline.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, Cllr John Best, said the municipality had no option but to close the Korsten Traffic and Licensing by 2:30pm to ensure that those clients in the queue were assisted before end of business today.

“We are in regular contact with the national Department of Transport to ensure that they are giving this matter the necessary attention it deserves.

“On behalf of the municipality, I would like to apologise to residents inconvenienced by this unforeseen problem.

We will keep you updated on our municipal platforms and through traditional media channels regarding any new developments concerning services at our Traffic and Licensing service centres. Thank you for your patience,” MMC Best said.