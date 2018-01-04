The matric class of 2017 have achieved a pass rate of 75.1%‚ up from 72.5% the previous year.

This is still down from a peak of 78.2% of matriculants who passed in 2013.

The figure reflects the achievement of the 401 435 matriculants who passed their National Senior Certificate exams‚ Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday evening.

To obtain a National Senior Certificate‚ a candidate must achieve at least 40% in three subjects‚ one of which is an official language at Home Language level‚ and 30% in three other subjects.

A failure of a home language will mean the matriculant fails.

Just over 28% of pupils achieved a pass that will allow them to go to university.

Motshekga was speaking at the SABC headquarters in a live broadcast at Auckland Park‚ Johannesburg.

The top achieving province is Free State‚ recording a pass mark of 86% – down from 88.2% in 2016 when it was also the top performing province.

In second place is Gauteng‚ which achieved 85.1%‚ the same pass rate as in 2016.

In third place is the Western Cape which achieved 82.7%‚ down from 85.9% in 2016 and dropping from second place last year.

The Eastern Cape achieved 65%‚ up from 59.3% in 2016 – the second largest improvement in the country while Limpopo achieved 65.6%‚ up by 3.1% from 2016.

Four provinces achieved above 70%‚ and these are:

– KwaZulu-Natal achieved 72.8%‚ improving by 6.4% from 2016 – the largest improvement in the country;

– Mpumalanga achieved 74.8%‚ a decline of 2.3%;

– Northern Cape achieved 75.6%‚ a decline of 3.1%;

– North West achieved 79.4%‚ a decline of 3.1%.

The number of pupils who qualified for admission to university with a bachelor’s pass is 15 ‚610; the number who achieved a diploma pass for college is 161 133; and 86 265 obtained higher certificates (a basic pass) which allows admission to a Technical and Vocational and Training college.

There are 208 000 places for matriculants at universities so those who qualified with a bachelor’s pass can technically be accommodated.

Ninety-nine pupils passed with a National Senior Certificate‚ which is an endorsed pass for special needs pupils‚ where five subjects need to be passed at 30%.

– TimesLIVE