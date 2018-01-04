Nontombi Gwam‚ mother of three-year-old Latoya who died controversially on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni‚ says the toddler was a gift from God.

Gwam held a media briefing at her home in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni‚ yesterday about the loss of her child.

“When I gave birth to her, I held her in my arms and I knew that she was a gift from God to me,” Gwam said.

“She was a very happy‚ inquisitive child. She asked me many questions and she seemed to want to know about everything that was happening.

“On different occasions‚ she even asked me what happens when people die. I could not answer that question. Now she knows better than me.

“I am broken. My daughter lost her life because of the [alleged] negligence of the paramedics – the same paramedics [allegedly] assaulted me with an oxygen cylinder and my leg is fractured‚” she said.

“My child believed in God. Every time when she was praying, she called the name of Jesus. She would say‚ ‘my Jesus‚ my Jesus‚ my Jesus’. She would do this even when playing.”