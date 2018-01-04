Grieving mom talks about death of her ‘gift from God’
Nontombi Gwam‚ mother of three-year-old Latoya who died controversially on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni‚ says the toddler was a gift from God.
Gwam held a media briefing at her home in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni‚ yesterday about the loss of her child.
“When I gave birth to her, I held her in my arms and I knew that she was a gift from God to me,” Gwam said.
“She was a very happy‚ inquisitive child. She asked me many questions and she seemed to want to know about everything that was happening.
“On different occasions‚ she even asked me what happens when people die. I could not answer that question. Now she knows better than me.
“I am broken. My daughter lost her life because of the [alleged] negligence of the paramedics – the same paramedics [allegedly] assaulted me with an oxygen cylinder and my leg is fractured‚” she said.
“My child believed in God. Every time when she was praying, she called the name of Jesus. She would say‚ ‘my Jesus‚ my Jesus‚ my Jesus’. She would do this even when playing.”
There were conflicting accounts of whether Latoya died at Pastor Mboro’s church or in an ambulance taking her to hospital.
Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has assured Gwam the provincial government will get to the bottom of what led to the girl’s death.
Gwam said earlier that she first took Latoya‚ who was ill‚ to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was unable to find appropriate help.
She then went to a private doctor and afterwards took her to Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng‚ known as Pastor Mboro. Mboro prayed for the child and called for an ambulance. When the ambulance finally arrived‚ there were arguments between Mboro and paramedics.
The details of what happened at Mboro’s church‚ the Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong‚ are under investigation.
Mboro has offered to help with the coffin and burial costs.
Gwam has appealed for funds to transport her family to the funeral in the Eastern Cape.
Latoya’s memorial service will be held today at 8.30am at Mboro’s church. – TimesLIVE