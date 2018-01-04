Grey High rector Crawford bows out

After 16 years at the helm of Grey High School, Neil Crawford has walked beneath the school’s tower for the last time – but his lifelong passion for education will not end there.

For Crawford, 65, who retired as Grey’s rector last month after taking up the post in July 2001, every minute of his 42 years as a teacher has been a blessing. “Teaching is a wonderful profession,” he said. “If you can get up every morning and look forward to [another day of] what you’re doing, you are truly fulfilled. “I thoroughly enjoyed every minute at the schools where I’ve worked, and if I had my life over again, I’d do it exactly the same.” Born and raised in Fish Hoek in Cape Town, Crawford started his career at Wynberg Boys’ High School in 1976. “After 8½ years, I moved to Queens’ College for 13 years, then to Muir College [in Uitenhage] for 4½ years. “I’ve always enjoyed the special gees at boys’ schools.

“My whole career has been a highlight, but the day I received the phone call telling me I’d been recommended for the post at Grey stands out. “Every job has its frustrations, but the positives far outweigh the negatives and I’ve always tried to live for the positives.” A significant part of this optimism stemmed from the staff, he said. “My philosophy has always been to surround yourself with good, capable, honest and energetic people – and I’ve certainly been blessed in that department. “I’ve received nothing but support from the school governing body, and the parents have been absolutely superb and loyal.” In return, Crawford has ensured that he leaves the Grey boys with lessons that will last a lifetime. “I’ve taught values and attitudes, things that are going out the back door in society, such as respect, standing up to greet someone and being helpful. “I even taught Grade 8 pupils how to shake hands properly – and then when I walk down the corridors, they all want to greet me!”

His engagement with pupils was a rewarding part of his job. “I gained my energy from walking the corridors,” he said. “That is how you get to know your teachers, and you speak to boys who are left outside the class. “I also enjoyed the assemblies as it was my contact time with the pupils. “I often say to the staff that [they’ll] never realise the impact they have on the boys. “I’d like to think in my years of service, I’ve made a difference.

“I also try to encourage young people to go into the teaching profession – it’s not about making big bucks, but about walking into a classroom and really making a difference.” He believes Christian Erasmus, the former headmaster of Penryn College in Nelspruit, who will be taking over as Grey’s rector, will make a difference as well. “He is a good man and I am sure he will take Grey to new and dizzy heights. “I’d advise him to enjoy and savour every minute.” As for Crawford, who now lives in Walmer after more than 40 years in school housing, travelling is on the cards. He hopes he can still add value to the education profession. “Some of my retired colleagues in Cape Town have started the Principals’ Academy, which advises struggling schools. “I’d be keen to get involved with something like that in the Eastern Cape,” he said.