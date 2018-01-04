Four killed in Shosholoza Meyl train crash

Four people have died in a passenger train crash in the Free State.

The Shosholoza Meyl passenger train which left Port Elizabeth on Wednesday afternoon en route to Johannesburg was involved in a collision involving a car and a truck near Kroonstad at about 9am.

The train is on fire in video posted on social media.

Netcare 911 spokesman Tebogo Magoro confirmed that four people had died and so far 40 had received treatment on the scene.

The deceased have not yet been identified.

Eastern Cape Health Department spokesman, Sizwe Kupelo, said the Eastern Cape Emergency Services were on standby to help if asked.

“We have not been asked to help yet, but we will assist in bringing the injured home if we are required to do so,” he said.

Shosholoza Meyl spokeswoman Daisy Daniel earlier confirmed the incident but could not provide further information as she had just arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, officials at the Port Elizabeth Train Station were unaware of the incident and referred requests for comment to an area manager in Queenstown who was also not aware of the incident.